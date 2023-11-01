PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to jointly inaugurate three development projects via video conferencing today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate three Indian assisted development projects on Wednesday. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the event will take place around 11 am via video conferencing.

These are the three projects:

Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link

Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line

Unit - II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant

The Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link project has been executed under the Government of India grant assistance of INR 392.52 crore extended to Bangladesh. The length of the rail link is 12.24 km with a 6.78 km Dual Gauge rail line in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in Tripura.

The Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project has been implemented under the Government of India concessional Line of Credit with a total project cost of USD 388.92 million. The project entails the construction of approximately 65 km of broad gauge rail route between Mongla Port and the existing rail network in Khulna. With this, Mongla, the second largest port of Bangladesh, gets connected with the broad-gauge railway network.

The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project under the Indian Concessional Financing Scheme loan of USD 1.6 billion, is a 1320 MW (2x660) Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP) located in Rampal in Khulna Division of Bangladesh. The project has been implemented by the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Private) Limited (BIFPCL). It is a 50:50 Joint Venture company between India's NTPC Ltd and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Unit I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant was unveiled jointly by both Prime Ministers in September 2022 and Unit 2 will be inaugurated on 1 November 2023. The operationalization of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant will enhance energy security in Bangladesh.

As per the PMO release, these projects are expected to bolster the connectivity and energy security in the region.

India-Bangladesh relations

The diplomatic relations between the two countries formally began in 1971 with India's recognition of an independent Bangladesh (which was formerly known as East Pakistan). On December 6, Bangladesh and India celebrate Friendship Day commemorating India's recognition of Bangladesh and the continued friendship between the two countries. India was the first country to recognize Bangladesh as a separate and independent state and established diplomatic relations with the country immediately after its independence in December 1971. India's links with Bangladesh are civilisational, cultural, social and economic. There is much that unites the two countries – a shared history and common heritage, linguistic and cultural ties, passion for music, literature and the arts.

