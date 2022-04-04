Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi may visit Assam on April 28 to inaugurate Cancer Hospital: CM Sarma

Highlights Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that PM Modi may visit Assam on April 28.

PM will inaugurate the newly built Cancer Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Sarma inspected the newly constructed building of the Cancer Hospital at Assam Medical College.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the state on April 28 to inaugurate the newly built Cancer Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Sarma inspected the newly constructed building of the Cancer Hospital at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh on Sunday along with various Ministers and held a discussion on various topics including the inauguration of the newly built Cancer Hospital.

Speaking to the reporters, Sarma said, "PM Modi will inaugurate the cancer hospital at AMCH Dibrugarh on April 28 and six other cancer hospitals in Assam will be inaugurated by him virtually on the same day. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 8 more cancer hospitals in Assam."

Sarma also informed that PM Modi is also likely to inspect the Cancer Hospital built in the Assam Medical College. "The program will be organized at Khanikar Sports Ground and Police Reserve Sports Ground in Dibrugarh. Along with this, the Prime Minister is also likely to inspect the Cancer Hospital built in the Assam Medical College," he said.



