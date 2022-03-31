AFSPA areas to be reduced in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (EDITED) Union Minister Amit Shah. Locals stage a protest demanding repeal of AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday informed that the Centre has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades of disturbance.

"In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades," the Home Minister tweeted.

He said that the reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by the government.

"Thanks to PM Narendra Modi Ji’s unwavering commitment, our North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development," Shah said.

"I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occassion," he added.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. It also gives immunity to the forces if they shoot someone dead.

Latest India News