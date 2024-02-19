'A new era began on January 22': PM Modi at foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham Temple

Follow us on Image Source : X Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine, Kalki Dham, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, Acharya Pramod Krishnam were present at the religious event.

The prime minister said January 22 - consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya - was marked as the beginning of a new era which will influence thousands of years to come.

"Today, another stream of devotion, emotion and spirituality is eager to flow from the land of Uttar Pradesh. With the devotion of revered saints and the spirit of the people, the foundation of another holy place is being laid. Now I have the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the grand Kalki Dham in the presence of all of you. I am confident that Kalki Dham will emerge as another great center of faith," he added.

"Today is also the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hence this day becomes more sacred and more inspiring. On this occasion, I respectfully bow at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and pay tribute to him," the PM added.

Today, the cultural revival that we are seeing in the country and being proud of our identity, we get this inspiration only from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the PM asserted.

While addressing the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said "In the last 10 years, we have seen a new Bharat. The country is moving ahead on the path of development in the new Bharat."

Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said thousands of saints have gathered in Sambhal from every corner of the country to fulfil the dream of 'Sanatana Dharma' that was seen 18 years ago.

"Just as Shabari believed that Ram would come, similarly I believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come" he added.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple. Th prime minister also unveiled a model of the temple. The Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Krishnam. The programme was attended by seers and religious leaders from across the country.