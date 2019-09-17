PM Modi meets mother Heeraben on his 69th birthday. See adorable pictures

PM Modi meets his mother Heeraben on his 69th birthday. See adorable pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his mother Heeraben on the occasion of his 69th birthday. The prime minister was seen sharing some adorable moments with his mother. In one picture, Modi was seen holding his old mother's hand just like any loving son would. He also had a meal with his mother Heeraben.

Here are some adorable pictures of the mother-son duo:

Earlier in the day, Modi arrived at Kevadiya to take part in the 'Namami Narmada' festival being celebrated by the Gujarat government to mark the filling up of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river to its full reservoir level of 138.68 m.

The Statue of Unity, billed as the tallest in the world, was inaugurated by Modi on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 last year.

