EXCLUSIVE: When PM Modi filled for his beneficiary and wrote letter to Finance Minister Sitharaman

Image Source : PTI When PM Modi filled for his 'beneficiary' | India TV EXCLUSIVE

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 69th birthday today, India TV has accessed a piece of interesting information about the leader of the country. According to some sources with the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked about his beneficiary while he was filling out some forms with the finance ministry.

To the question, PM Narendra Modi said he doesn't have a nominee. "I do not have a nominee, whatever I have belongs to the country," the prime minister said.

Further, in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even rejected the tax relief which was offered to him by some officials.

This becomes relevant in an era when political leaders across the country are levied with charges and are undergoing jail term in various money laundering cases.

Among the many traits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his way of providing a new work culture to the country has garnered much attention.

Commenting on this, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told India TV, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi always takes learning as a process and believes in getting to the core of a subject."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 69th birthday in his home state Gujarat on Tuesday. Various surveys across the world have proved that Narendra Modi is the best prime minister of the country so far. With this, there has been an incessant incease in Narendra Modi's followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed a stunning milestone ahead of his massively significant and high-profile visit to the US, breaching the 50 million follower mark on Twitter.

This makes him the only Indian politician to attain such huge reach on the social media platform.

Modi takes the third place after US President Donald Trump with 64 million followers and former US President Barack Obama, who remains at the top spot with 108 million followers.

The PMO's official Twitter handle has also crossed over 30 million followers.

Prime Minister's YouTube channel has 3.4 million subscribers while his profile on LinkedIn has 3 million followers, his followers on the two respective social media platforms when added up is greater than the population of Singapore.

