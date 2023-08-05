Reduce age to contest Lok Sabha, Assembly polls to 18, suggests Parliamentary panel

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Parliament of India

Panel recommendation: A parliamentary panel has advocated slashing the minimum age to contest the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections arguing that it would give the youth equal opportunities to engage in democracy.

In the present framework, the candidate needs to be at least 25 years of age to contest Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and 30 years to be elected to Rajya Sabha and legislative council of the states. The youth get the right to vote at the age of 18 years.

The panel on Friday (August 4) recommended reducing the minimum age to contest from the present 25 years to 18 for Lok Sabha elections.

"After examining various countries' practices, such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the Committee observes that the minimum age for candidacy in national elections needs to be 18 years. These nations' examples demonstrate that young individuals can be reliable and responsible political participants," the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Personnel headed by BJP MP Sushil Modi said.

It also suggested "reducing the minimum age requirement for candidacy in assembly elections".

The panel further argued that the move would offer equal opportunities to the youth to engage in democracy.

"This viewpoint is reinforced by a vast amount of evidence, such as global practices, the increasing political consciousness among young people, and the advantages of youth representation," the report said.

According to the Election Commission, unless compelling reasons exist to alter

What's ECI rule?

a provision of the Constitution, it should remain unchanged.

"The Commission has already considered the issue of aligning the minimum age for voting and contesting elections to Parliament, state legislature, and local bodies and has found that it is unrealistic to expect 18-year-olds to possess the necessary experience and maturity for these responsibilities. Therefore, the minimum age for voting and contesting elections is appropriate. The Commission does not favour reducing the age requirement for membership of Parliament and state legislatures and still maintains this view," the panel noted.

The Committee suggested that EC and the government should prioritise providing comprehensive civic education programmes to equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary for political engagement.

"They can consider successful models from other countries, like Finland's citizenship education, and adapt them accordingly," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Parliamentary panel head Sushil Modi advocates keeping tribals out of UCC ambit: Source

ALSO READ | How can Rahul Gandhi re-enter Parliament after Supreme Court's verdict? Here's the procedure

Latest India News