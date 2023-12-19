Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Stormy start likely day after suspension of 92 MPs

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Winter Session witnesses highest number of suspensions of MPs

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE UPDATES: On Monday, Parliament witnessed unprecedented numbers of suspensions - the largest in a single session - intensifying ongoing protest by the opposition leaders against the government over security lapses in Parliament. Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc lost almost half its strength in Rajya Sabha and one-third in Lok Sabha as 78 MPs in total were suspended on Monday for unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair. The INDIA bloc has 95 MPs in Rajya Sabha of which 45 were suspended on Monday. After the suspension of most of their leaders, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will now have to spearhead the alliance's attack in Rajya Sabha and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. The suspension triggered a political slugfest with opposition members terming the action "murder of democracy" and BJP leader and union minister Piyush Goyal claiming that the action was necessary as the opposition MPs insulted the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman.

