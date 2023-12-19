Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
  4. Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Stormy start likely day after suspension of 92 MPs
Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2023 8:40 IST
Winter Session witnesses highest number of suspensions of
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Winter Session witnesses highest number of suspensions of MPs

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE UPDATES: On Monday, Parliament witnessed unprecedented numbers of suspensions - the largest in a single session - intensifying ongoing protest by the opposition leaders against the government over security lapses in Parliament. Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc lost almost half its strength in Rajya Sabha and one-third in Lok Sabha as 78 MPs in total were suspended on Monday for unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair. The INDIA bloc has 95 MPs in Rajya Sabha of which 45 were suspended on Monday. After the suspension of most of their leaders, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will now have to spearhead the alliance's attack in Rajya Sabha and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. The suspension triggered a political slugfest with opposition members terming the action "murder of democracy" and BJP leader and union minister Piyush Goyal claiming that the action was necessary as the opposition MPs insulted the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2023

  • Dec 19, 2023 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    33 opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha

    Thirty-three opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday, including Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MPs T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran, and TMC's Saugata Roy for disrupting the proceedings. While 30 of them were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, three were suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee.

  • Dec 19, 2023 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Winter Session witnesses uproar over breach in Parliament security

    The Winter Session has witnessed uproar and repeated adjournments since the breach in Parliament security by two protesters who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has ordered a high-level inquiry into the breach in Parliament security and urged members not to politicise the issue. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi made a statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha, but opposition members have been insisting on a statement from the Home Minister.

  • Dec 19, 2023 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Adhir Chowdhury among 33 opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha

    The Lok Sabha on Monday suspended 33 opposition members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T R Baalu and Sougata Ray, from the House for displaying placards and raising slogans over the Parliament's security breach issue. The opposition members disrupted the House's proceedings demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. While 30 members, including 10 from the DMK, nine from the Trinamool Congress, eight from the Congress and one each from IUML, JD(U) and RSP were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, three other Congress members were suspended pending a report of the Privileges Committee.

