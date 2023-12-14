Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Delhi Police Special Cell initiates UAPA case in security breach incident

This Winter Session presents a lineup of crucial bills, including proposed replacements for the IPC, Criminal Penal Code, and the Evidence Act. Additionally, the agenda features a bill concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 7:21 IST
Parliament
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE

Parliament Winter Session 2023:  In a carefully coordinated and allegedly well-planned security breach at Parliament on Wednesday, six individuals, including the two who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber, have been identified. Police sources reveal that five out of the six suspects have been apprehended. The accused, who had known each other for four years, reportedly devised the plan a few days ago. They remained in contact through social media platforms and conducted a reconnaissance mission before executing their plan on Wednesday.

Two of the accused, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, releasing yellow gas from canisters and shouting slogans before being subdued by MPs. Simultaneously, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, two other suspects, sprayed colored gas outside Parliament while shouting slogans.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol, and Neelam are now in police custody. Vishal, their accomplice, has been detained in Gurugram, while the hunt is on for another accomplice, Lalit.

Following the breach, security around Parliament has been intensified, with police and paramilitary personnel deployed. The Delhi Police's Special Cell has been assigned the investigation.

During interrogation, Amol reportedly stated that the group was upset with issues like the farmers' protest, Manipur crisis, and unemployment, leading them to carry out the act. The security agencies are examining whether they were instructed by any individual or organisation.

Vishal Sharma, who housed the accused before the incident, was earlier employed as a driver but later drove an autorickshaw. Neighbors described him as a drunkard who often quarreled with his wife. Police have detained Vishal's wife for questioning.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Delhi Police Special Cell initiates UAPA case, launches investigation

    The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to reports by ANI. The case comes in the aftermath of the security breach at Parliament, where individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and released gas canisters, causing chaos and prompting an adjournment of proceedings. The investigation is currently underway to ascertain the full details of the incident and identify any potential links or motives behind the security breach.

     

