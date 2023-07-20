Parliament Monsoon Session: On UCC, govt says 'fresh consultations needed due...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Govt responds to UCC row in Parliament

UCC debate: Amid the row over the law commission’s fresh consultations on the issue of Uniform Civil Code, the government on Thursday (July 20) said that the move was made due to the “relevance and importance" of the matter and various court orders on the subject.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the 21st Law Commission had issued a consultation paper on "Reform of Family Law" on August 31, 2018, however, adding that the report on the matter was not submitted.

"Since more than four years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said consultation paper, the 22nd Law Commission (the present panel) decided to solicit views and ideas of the public at large and religious organisations on June 14, 2023, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject matter and also various court orders on the subject of uniform civil code," he said.

Modalities of UCC

Addressing the question on the modalities of the UCC, the Minister said that since the commission is currently holding consultations, “the question of modalities does not accrue at this stage”.

This comes after the law commission, last week, extended the deadline for the people and stakeholders to send in their notions on the UCC till July 28.

It said that the call has been taken due to an overwhelming response and requests seeking more time for providing suggestions.

The commission had kickstarted its consultation process on June 14 this year from stakeholders which also included public and recognised religious organisations.

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions. A consultation paper on "Reforms of Family Law" was issued in August 2018.

"Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said consultation paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject," the panel had said in a public notice.

The representatives of the law panel appeared before the parliamentary committee earlier this month and defended the latest consultations.

In its consultation paper issued on August 31, 2018, the previous Law Commission said while the diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups or weaker sections of the society must not be "disprivileged" in the process.

It said the commission dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code "which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage".

(With PTI inputs)

