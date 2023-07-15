AAP KI ADALAT: 'If UCC being brought to polarize people, let Muslim leaders...', What Arif Mohd Khan says?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP KI ADALAT

AAP KI ADALAT: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has challenged Muslim leaders to support uniform civil code, if they think that UCC is being brought to polarize voters.

He was replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in the show 'Aap Ki Adalat' to be telecast tonight at 10 pm on India TV. Khan was asked, whether BJP wants to polarize Hindu and Muslim voters by floating the idea of uniform civil code.

The Kerala Governor replied: " Oh, if that is the reason, the best step to stop polarization is by standing up and demand that uniform civil code be introduced. Polarization will end on its own. On the other hand, they (Muslim leaders) are helping polarization. Who is speaking the language of polarization? Let them support uniform civil code and ensure that the practices and customs are not prohibited. Nobody will stop them. For example, Muslim husband pays 'mehar' (dowry) to wife for physical relations. Will the UCC tell the husband not pay 'mehar' to his wife? It will rather say, pay more to her. "

Arif Mohammad Khan explained: "How did the divorce provision come in Hindu Code Bill? There is no practice of divorce in Hindu society. If you make a code today having provision of divorce, it will not be in accordance with Hindu scriptures. There was no equal property rights for daughters among Hindus. Didn't Hindu society accept equal property rights? In India, religion is not above all. You have to go by the practices of modern times. "

'Aap Ki Adalat' with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will be telecast tonight at 10 on India TV.

Latest India News