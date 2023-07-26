When PM Modi 'predicted' Opposition's No-Confidence Motion back in 2019 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi during his speech

With the opposition wanting to bring a no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's reply to such a motion in 2019 is now going viral on internet wherein he jokingly tells the parties behind it that they should get ready to table a similar exercise in 2023 too.

"I need to send you my great wishes that you plan such a lot of that you have an opportunity to bring a no-certainty again in 2023," he had said while answering in Lok Sabha to the no-confidence motion in 2019. Government sources shared this part of Modi's speech to feature his "prediction".

While replying to an opposition member, Modi said it was the outcome of haughtiness that the Congress' count tumbled from throughout 400 all at once to almost 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It is because of the spirit of service that the BJP rose from two seats to winning power all alone, he had said.

Congress submits notice on bringing no-confidence motion

The Congress on Wednesday gave a notification on moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government in the Lok Sabha over the Manipur issue. Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will move the motion, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told PTI. Albeit the choice to move the motion is that of the unified opposition, Gogoi, who is a MP from Assam, will move the movement, he said.

"The INDIA alliance is together and this is the possibility of the INDIA union. Congress party's chief will be moving the motion. We feel that it is our obligation to utilise this last weapon to break the arrogance of the government and cause them to talk on Manipur," Tagore added. He said the notification for the motion movement was submitted in the Speaker's office at 9.20 am on Wednesday.

In the mean time, BRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao likewise presented a notification to move a no-confidence motion against the Union Council of Ministers. The K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) isn't a part of the INDIA coalition.

The alliance of 26 opposition parties, INDIA, had chosen to move the motion to cause Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk in Parliament on the Manipur brutality, senior leaders of the front said.

The Congress prior likewise given a whip in the Lower House of Parliament for its individuals to be available in its parliamentary office by 10.30 am on Wednesday to "talk about a few significant issues".

