PM Modi attends inaugural function at redeveloped ITPO complex in Pragati Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inaugural event of the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in Pragati Maidan on Tuesday. The complex will house the G20 leaders' meeting in September.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister performed a Hawan Pujan in the building, also called the Pragati Maidan complex, in the presence of several Union Ministers. He was also seen felicitating 'shramjeevis' during the event.

The redeveloped ITPO complex comprises of an area of 123 acres and is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. It is one of the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai, as per sources.

A grand seating capacity for 7,000 people exists at Level-3 of the Convention Centre, making it even larger than the seating capacity for approximately 5,500 in the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia. These features make the ITPO complex as a suitable venue for mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale, said sources.

Further, a large amphitheatre equivalent to three PVR theatres combined sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, they added. The complex is touted as an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

