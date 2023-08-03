Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi meet Congress chief to end Parliament logjam, Kharge 'adamant' on demand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi meet Congress chief

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi have come to meet the Congress president and opposition leaders in the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament. The government is reaching out to try to break the logjam.

The opposition, however, is saying PM Modi's statement is non-negotiable, rules could be different but they want a threadbare discussion on Manipur. Opposition MPs have demanded that the Prime Minister should come into the house. The opposition wants a full-fledged discussion on the issue.

The government said they are ready to discuss but the home minister will respond. The opposition said that the government should not be adamant on rules, but the opposition wants a full-fledged discussion on the Manipur issue. The opposition won't go to the meeting called by the RS chairman.

