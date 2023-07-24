Parliament Monsoon Session: Govt ready for discussion on Manipur issue, says Amit Shah | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shah requested the Opposition to participate in the discussion

Parliament Monsoon Session: The deadlock in Lok Sabha continued over the Manipur issue on Monday in Lok Sabha despite the government was ready to discuss the matter in the Parliament. Home Minister Amit Shah asserted he was willing to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on the situation in Manipur. He wondered why the opposition was not ready for it.

Speaking briefly in Lok Sabha, Shah requested opposition leaders to allow debate, saying it was important for truth to come out before the country on the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2.30 pm after three earlier adjournments over the Manipur issue, Shah said leaders from ruling as well as opposition parties had been wanting to hold discussion on the Manipur issue.

Opposition adamant on PM's words

However, the opposition members continued with their protest demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, seeing no truce between the ruling side and Opposition, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day. The proceedings of Lok Sabha will being on Tuesday 11 am.

(With PTI inputs)

