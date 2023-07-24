Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Stalemate likely to continue as Opposition hardens stance on Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Parliament is set to convene its third sitting today after two days of continuous disruption. The first two days of the monsoon session were adjourned following vociferous protests over the Manipur violence by opposition MPs, demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. The government said it was ready for a debate in both Houses with a response from the Home Minister, but the opposition remained adamant on their demand for a statement by the Prime Minister in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha followed by a debate without any time restriction. The Monsoon session of Parliament started on Thursday (July 20), a day after a horrific video of two women being sexually assaulted and paraded by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage. Notably, the government has intended to table as many as 31 bills during the session.

