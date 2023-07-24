Monday, July 24, 2023
     
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Stalemate likely to continue as Opposition hardens stance on Manipur

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The day of the ongoing session will begin at 11 am, which is likely to be marred by protests over the Manipur violence by opposition MPs.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2023 9:56 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Parliament is set to convene its third sitting today after two days of continuous disruption. The first two days of the monsoon session were adjourned following vociferous protests over the Manipur violence by opposition MPs, demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. The government said it was ready for a debate in both Houses with a response from the Home Minister, but the opposition remained adamant on their demand for a statement by the Prime Minister in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha followed by a debate without any time restriction. The Monsoon session of Parliament started on Thursday (July 20), a day after a horrific video of two women being sexually assaulted and paraded by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage. Notably, the government has intended to table as many as 31 bills during the session.

  • Jul 24, 2023 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP Rajasthan MPs hold protest in front of Gandhi statue amid crime against women in state | WATCH

    BJP Rajasthan MPs along with senior leaders held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in New Delhi. The protest is against issues of rising atrocities and crime against women in the state.

  • Jul 24, 2023 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Several Opposition leaders give Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha

    RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, and CPI MP Binoy Viswam gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding to discuss the Manipur situation. Meanwhile, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given a Suspension of  Business Notice in Rajya Sabha Under rule 267 and demand discussion on the persistent failure of both the Union and Manipur Government in resolving the issues and facilitating the peace process and grave matter of atrocities against women resulting from the ongoing violence in Manipur.  Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the deteriorating situation in Manipur.

  • Jul 24, 2023 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress' Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Demanding a discussion over the Manipur issue, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha. Notably, tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday (July 19) showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

  • Jul 24, 2023 9:45 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Cong MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice to discuss 'ethnic clashes in Manipur'

    Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the "ethnic clashes taking place in Manipur." The proceedings of Parliament were stalled in the first two days of the ongoing session. 

  • Jul 24, 2023 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM should make statement on Manipur in Parliament: Farooq Abdullah

    National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the Manipur situation in Parliament and the opposition should also be allowed to express its views on the matter. “The whole world is talking about Manipur. The PM has commented on the issue and used very strong words but he should say it in Parliament. After he speaks, he should listen to us (opposition) also. We hope that we will be allowed to talk on this issue in Parliament. Our aim is not to criticise but express our feelings about the situation,” Abdullah told the media. 

  • Jul 24, 2023 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Appeal to opposition with folded hands to join debate on Manipur: Anurag Thakur

    Union minister Anurag Thakur has appealed to the opposition parties "with folded hands" to join the debate on the issue of Manipur. He also urged the opposition not to politicise the issue of atrocities against women in the northeastern state.

  • Jul 24, 2023 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Opposition alliance wants PM to make comprehensive statement on Manipur: Ramesh

    The INDIA Opposition alliance wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a comprehensive statement on Manipur in Parliament, after which a discussion would take place to express a collective sense of pain and desire for reconciliation, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Monday. "The 3rd day of the Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA's demand is straightforward. PM should make a comprehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation," Ramesh tweeted. 

     

