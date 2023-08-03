Thursday, August 03, 2023
     
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Update: Fiery debate likely on Delhi Services Bill today

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Update: The proceedings of both Houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - have been disrupted since the commencement of the Monsoon Session over the Manipur issue.

The stalemate over the Manipur issue continues in Parliament
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Update: All eyes are on Delhi Services Bill (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023) which was tabled by the government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday to replace the Delhi services ordinance is likely to be passed today as the ruling side has the required numbers in both Houses. However, All members of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A decided to vociferously protest the bill in Rajya Sabha terming it an "unconstitutional". AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said the bill will not survive in the Upper House. The bill gives the Delhi Lieutenant Governor a final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the city government, will strengthen the Central government's control over the national capital. Meanwhile, Manipur issue continued to cause disruption the proceedings of both Houses as the government and the opposition, both are adamant on their position to hold the debate Under a specific rule- 176 or 267.

  Aug 03, 2023 7:21 AM (IST)

    Bills in Lok Sabha today

    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is to move the 'Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha.

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is to move the 'Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha. 

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is to move the 'Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha.

  Aug 03, 2023 7:20 AM (IST)

    Defence Minister to move 'Inter-Services Organisations Bill in Lok Sabha

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will move the 'Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha today.

  Aug 03, 2023 7:16 AM (IST)

    Delhi services bill will not survive in Rajya Sabha: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to replace the Delhi services ordinance, will not survive in the Rajya Sabha. All members of the opposition bloc INDIA will oppose the proposed legislation in the Upper House, he said. Tabled by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, the proposed legislation will reverse the effect of a Supreme Court verdict that gave the elected government of Delhi power over administrative services in the national capital.

