Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Update: Fiery debate likely on Delhi Services Bill today

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Update: All eyes are on Delhi Services Bill (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023) which was tabled by the government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday to replace the Delhi services ordinance is likely to be passed today as the ruling side has the required numbers in both Houses. However, All members of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A decided to vociferously protest the bill in Rajya Sabha terming it an "unconstitutional". AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said the bill will not survive in the Upper House. The bill gives the Delhi Lieutenant Governor a final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the city government, will strengthen the Central government's control over the national capital. Meanwhile, Manipur issue continued to cause disruption the proceedings of both Houses as the government and the opposition, both are adamant on their position to hold the debate Under a specific rule- 176 or 267.

