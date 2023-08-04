Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE updates: Will Delhi Services Bill pass Rajya Sabha hurdle today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament building in New Delhi

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 3) passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government. The Bill sailed through the Lower House of Parliament easily as the BJP-led NDA has the majority. Today, the voting will take place in Rajya Sabha on Delhi Services Bill. Union minister Amit Shah who led the debate in the lower House of the Parliament, said the Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) came together to oppose the Bill for the sake of their alliance and not for “democracy, the country or its people”. YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also supported the Bill which will be tabled in Rajya Sabha now where the NDA does not have the majority. Earlier, moving the Bill for passage in the House, Amit Shah made a strong attack on the AAP government and said that the administrative arrangement in Delhi was working fine under Congress and BJP governments until a new party came to power in the national capital in 2015. The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

Latest India News