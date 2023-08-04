Friday, August 04, 2023
     
  4. Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE updates: Will Delhi Services Bill pass Rajya Sabha hurdle today
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE updates: Will Delhi Services Bill pass Rajya Sabha hurdle today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city govt.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2023 7:51 IST
Image Source : PTI Parliament building in New Delhi

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 3) passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government. The Bill sailed through the Lower House of Parliament easily as the BJP-led NDA has the majority. Today, the voting will take place in Rajya Sabha on Delhi Services Bill. Union minister Amit Shah who led the debate in the lower House of the Parliament, said the Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) came together to oppose the Bill for the sake of their alliance and not for “democracy, the country or its people”. YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also supported the Bill which will be tabled in Rajya Sabha now where the NDA does not have the majority. Earlier, moving the Bill for passage in the House, Amit Shah made a strong attack on the AAP government and said that the administrative arrangement in Delhi was working fine under Congress and BJP governments until a new party came to power in the national capital in 2015. The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue. 

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session 2023

  • Aug 04, 2023 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rajnath Singh to move The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to move The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the House today.

  • Aug 04, 2023 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refers complaints related to privilege of House against Derek O'Brien, Raghav Chadha

    Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refers complaints related to privilege of House against TMC's Derek O'Brien and AAP's Raghav Chadha to privileges committee for further examination. 

  • Aug 04, 2023 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voting to take place in RS on Delhi Services Bill

    The Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 3) passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government. The Bill sailed through the Lower House of Parliament easily as the BJP-led NDA has the majority.
    Today, the voting will take place in Rajya Sabha on Delhi Services Bill. 

