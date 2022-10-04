Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Border Security Force troops heard a buzzing sound of the flying object in the early hours and opened fire, officials said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Gurdaspur Updated on: October 04, 2022 11:22 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Punjab: Pakistan drone spotted in Gurdaspur sector.

Highlights

  • BSF troops opened fire at a drone from Pakistan along the International Border in Gurdaspur today
  • BSF troops heard a buzzing sound of the flying object in the early hours, said officials
  • Search operations have been launched in the area and more details are awaited

BSF troops opened fire at a drone from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector on Tuesday (October 4), officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops heard a buzzing sound of the flying object in the early hours and opened fire, officials said.

Search operations have been launched in the area to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in Indian territory, they said. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

