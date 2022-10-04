Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Punjab: Pakistan drone spotted in Gurdaspur sector.

Highlights BSF troops opened fire at a drone from Pakistan along the International Border in Gurdaspur today

BSF troops heard a buzzing sound of the flying object in the early hours, said officials

Search operations have been launched in the area and more details are awaited

BSF troops opened fire at a drone from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector on Tuesday (October 4), officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops heard a buzzing sound of the flying object in the early hours and opened fire, officials said.

Search operations have been launched in the area to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in Indian territory, they said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Iranian drone attack kills at least 9 in Iraq, over 30 injured

Latest India News