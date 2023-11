Follow us on Image Source : PRO DEFENCE GUJARAT/X ICGS Arinjay apprehended a Pakistani boat with 13 crew members.

The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Arinjay on Tuesday apprehended a Pakistani boat Naz-Re-Karam in the Arabian Sea for alleged illegal fishing on Indian waters. The boat has been brought to Gujarat's Okha for rummaging and joint interrogation, according to PRO Defence Gujarat.

According to an official press release,

