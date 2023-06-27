Owaisi attacks Modi on UCC, challenges PM to abolish Hindu Undivided Family law

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Owaisi attacks Modi on UCC

Owaisi attacks Modi on UCC: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his comments on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) stating that the PM considers India's diversity and its pluralism a problem. He also challenged the Prime Minister to abolish the Hindu Undivided Family law.

"India's PM considers India's diversity and its pluralism a problem. So, he says such things...Will you strip the country of its pluralism and diversity in the name of a UCC?... When he speaks of UCC, he is speaking of Hindu Civil Code...I challenge him - can he abolish Hindu Undivided Family? Go and tell the Sikhs in Punjab about UCC, see what will be the reaction there,” said Owaisi.

'Why does PM Modi love Pakistan so much'

Owaisi said, 'Why does the Prime Minister have so much love for Pakistan? They should change the software of their thinking. What do Indian Muslims have to do with Pakistan and Egypt? Are you underestimating us? This is an anti-national thing.

PM need to understand Article 29

The AIMIM chief said that the Prime Minister needs to understand that Article 29 is a fundamental right. “There is talk of secularism in the Constitution. In Islam, marriage is a contract, in Hinduism, it is a marriage s a union not only for this life but for all lives to come. Will you mix them all?” said AIMIM chief Owaisi on PM Modi's comment on UCC.

"You are not able to go to Manipur, you are talking about 371. A Hindu cannot sell a house to a Muslim in Gujarat. No foreigner can buy the land of Himachal's farmer. Go and say in Punjab. Targeting Muslims. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has said that if necessary religious practices are brought, then how will they overrule the verse of Quran?" he added.

Owaisi on triple talaq

Owaisi slammed Modi regarding his remarks on the issue of triple talaq and said that the law brought in by the center has increased the exploitation of women on the ground. He said that make a law against those who abandon their wives.

PM Modi on UCC

Earlier in the day, PM Modi emphasised the implementation of the UCC. "Ek ghar me do kanoon nahi chalega (Two laws in a house is not acceptable)," PM Modi asserted. He said people are being misled about the UCC. Even the Supreme Court wants the implementation of UCC, the PM added.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he asserted.

