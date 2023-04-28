Follow us on Image Source : S JAISHANKAR (TWITTER) Operation Kaveri: Another C-17 flight carrying 392 evacuees reaches New Delhi from violence-hit Sudan

Operation Kaveri: BJP leader and Union Minister S Jaishankar on Friday informed that another C-17 flight carrying 392 passengers arrived in New Delhi. They have been evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan.

Earlier today, as many as 56 Gujarat residents, evacuated from Sudan under the Centre's 'Operation Kaveri', reached Ahmedabad in the early hours after landing in Mumbai and expressed gratitude to government authorities for bringing them back safely from the strife-battered African nation.

Of these 56 Gujarat residents who landed at the Mumbai airport, 12 reached Ahmedabad on their own, while 44 were brought to Ahmedabad in two buses deployed by the Gujarat government, said an official release.

They were among 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan and brought to Mumbai by an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon. These evacuees were from as many as 18 states, including Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Mumbai airport authorities said.

The Gujarat returnees, including several elderly persons, were welcomed by Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi upon their arrival at the Ahmedabad Circuit House on Friday morning.

From Ahmedabad, they will be sent to their respective destinations across Gujarat in state transport buses arranged by the government, said the release.

(with inputs from PTI)

