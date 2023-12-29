Friday, December 29, 2023
     
OP Rajbhar meets BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi

OP Rajbhar meets JP Nadda: The founder and national president of SBSP discussed the political matters related to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after meeting JP Nadda in Delhi on Friday.

Image Source : OP RAJBHAR (X) OP Rajbhar meets Nadda in Delhi

OP Rajbhar meets JP Nadda: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief OP Rajbhar met BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital today (December 29). 

The founder and national president of SBSP discussed the political matters related to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after meeting JP Nadda in Delhi on Friday. 

There was a serious discussion on the proposal to include the 'Bhar/Rajbhar' caste in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and to seek a report from the Uttar Pradesh Government to the Delhi Government as soon as possible.

