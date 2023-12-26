West Bengal: Amit Shah, JP Nadda hold meeting in Kolkata to chalk out strategies for upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AMITSHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda held a meeting with party leaders in Kolkata.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda convened organisational meetings with the core members of the party's West Bengal unit in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, the meeting was conducted to formulate the party's strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

Amit Shah targets to win 35 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal

After the meeting, Amit Shah said that the people of Bengal trust PM Modi and are all set to bless the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 35 seats. "Today, along with National President Shri @JPNadda Ji held a meeting of the@BJP4Bengal core group in Kolkata and discussed the strategies for the upcoming election. The people of Bengal trust PM Modi Ji and are all set to bless the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 35 seats," he said in a post on X.

Shah weighs on social media strength

The Union Home Minister has set a target to win 35 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal. Addressing the meeting, he said that the BJP will contest the election in the state hinging on its social media strength because the regional media does not carry the message of the BJP, fearing Didi (Mamata Banerjee). "⁠If you all Social media warriors decide, you can have more reach than any channel or newspaper and no one can stop you from making Modi Ji win. That is the reason you have the biggest responsibilities.

Shah slams West Bengal government

Shah also hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government for corruption and other issues in the state. Under the leadership of Modi Ji the entire nation is progressing fast but under Didi, the growth of West Bengal has stagnated. Because she is afraid that if the development schemes of Modi Ji are rolled out in West Bengal then the popularity of the BJP will increase. Give 35 seats to Modi Ji from the land of Shayma Prasad Mookherjee, I guarantee that Modi Ji will make Sonar Bangla," he added.

BJP gave tough fight to TMC in 2019

There are 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. In 2019, the Trinamool Congress won 22 seats but faced stiff competition from the BJP, which won 18 seats. The remaining two seats went to Congress. Earlier in the day, Amit Shah, along with BJP national president JP Nadda, visited and offered prayers at Gurudwara Bara Sikh Sangat in Kolkata on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

ALSO READ: BJP President JP Nadda removes West Bengal's Anupam Hazra as party's national secretary