Omicron variant LIVE Updates: All higher education institutions to reopen in Chandigarh today

COVID appropiate behaviour like social distancing, mask-wearing, hand hygiene and sanitisation will have to be followed in the institution and the head of the institution should ensure adherence to it, says the order.

February 01, 2022
Healthcare workers administer a booster dose of the Covid vaccine to senior citizens at a vaccination center in Jammu. 

 

Omicron variant LIVE Updates:  All universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, Training institutes and other institutes of higher education will re-open in Chandigarh from Tuesday, said an order from the Directorate of Higher Education of the Union Territory. Institutional institutions will open only for academic and related activities.COVID-19 appropiate behaviour like social distancing, mask-wearing, hand hygiene and sanitisation will have to be followed in the institution and the head of the institution should ensure adherence to it, says the order. "All students in age group of 15-18 years should have received at least first dose of COVID vaccination. All teaching/non-teaching staff and students of 18 years and above should be fully vaccinated," added the order. All the public libraries and branches will be opened with 50 per cent capacity in adherence to COVID-19 norms. Hostels will be operational. Students occupying their hostels will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours. "COVID norms will be strictly adhered to in canteens, mess and common room etc," added the order. All coaching institutions are allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity as long as all students in the age group of 15-18 years have received at least the first dose of COVID vaccination and the teaching/non-teaching staff and students of 18 years and above are fully vaccinated." However, heads of the institution can exempt any teaching/non-teaching staff/students on medical grounds," added the order.

  • Feb 01, 2022 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Economic Survey: COVID restriction affected demand, supply of housing sector

    Demand and supply of the residential housing sector was affected by Covid-19-induced restrictions, the Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled in the Parliament on Monday, said. It revealed that the number of unsold residential units have also witnessed significant drops during the second wave of the pandemic. According to the Survey, the decline in housing transactions have also been much less during the second wave of Covid than during the first wave. "During first Covid-19 wave, housing transactions declined in almost all selected cities. However, during the second wave of Covid-19, the housing transactions in many cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru increased relative to the pre-pandemic levels. In cities such as Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Ranchi, Delhi and Kolkata, the housing transactions declined during the second Covid-19 wave over the pre-pandemic levels. However, this decline has been much less than the decline during the first Covid-19 wave," it said. The Survey said that amidst initial Covid-19 restrictions, not only did construction of new houses slow down, but launch of new housing projects also got delayed and with the loss of income, uncertainty about future income, and stay at home orders, home buyers delayed their housing purchases.

     

  • Feb 01, 2022 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Odisha extends Covid curbs for another month

    The Odisha government on Monday extended the Covid-19 guidelines issued for the month of January for another month, till February end, with little modifications. Both the guidelines issued for Covid-19 and panchayat elections in the state will remain in force till February 28. Night curfew will continue to remain in force in all the urban areas of Odisha from 10 pm to 5 am, as per the order issued by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), P.K. Jena. All shops, malls, shopping complexes, markets/haats, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places can remain open across the state from 5 am to 10 pm every day. During the night curfew period, home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat, milk and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc. have been allowed. The SRC has also put restrictions on celebration of Saraswati Puja and Magha Saptami/Magha Purnima during the month of February.

     

  • Feb 01, 2022 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Germany's seven-day Covid incidence climbs to new record high

    Germany's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate continued to rise and hit a new record of 1,176.8 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has said. The RKI on Monday registered 78,318 new cases in the previous 24 hours, around 15,000 more than a week ago, Xinhua news agency reported. Last week, two years after the first case of Covid-19 was discovered in Germany, daily infections hit 200,000 for the first time. Despite high case number due to the Omicron wave, the country's vaccination campaign has slowed down. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's goal to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population against Covid-19 at least once by the end of January was missed. Germany was not making enough progress with vaccinations, according to Scholz. "We should be much higher. We have the goal of making further progress. That is also happening, but not at the pace that would be necessary," he said last week. As of Sunday, 75.8 per cent of the German population had received at least one vaccine dose, according to official data. Nearly 53 per cent of the population had also received a booster shot.

     

  • Feb 01, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron variant amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

    More than a year after a bout with COVID-19, Rebekah Hogan still suffers from severe brain fog, pain and fatigue that leave her unable to do her nursing job or handle household activities. Long COVID has her questioning her worth as a wife and mother. “Is this permanent? Is this the new norm?'' said the 41-year-old Latham, New York, woman, whose three children and husband also have signs of the condition. “I want my life back." More than a third of COVID-19 survivors by some estimates will develop such lingering problems. Now, with omicron sweeping across the globe, scientists are racing to pinpoint the cause of the bedeviling condition and find treatments before a potential explosion in long COVID cases. Could it be an autoimmune disorder? That could help explain why long COVID-19 disproportionately affects women, who are more likely than men to develop autoimmune diseases. Could microclots be the cause of symptoms ranging from memory lapses to discolored toes? That could make sense, since abnormal blood clotting can occur in COVID-19. As these theories and others are tested, there is fresh evidence that vaccination may reduce the chances of developing long COVID. It's too soon to know whether people infected with the highly contagious omicron variant will develop the mysterious constellation of symptoms, usually diagnosed many weeks after the initial illness. But some experts think a wave of long COVID is likely and say doctors need to be prepared for it. With $1 billion from Congress, the National Institutes of Health is funding a vast array of research on the condition. And clinics devoted to studying and treating it are popping up around the world, affiliated with places such as Stanford University in California and University College London.

     

  • Feb 01, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: Omicron variant lung damage 'milder than Delta in animals', says Study

    Studies conducted by a group of international researchers on Monday said that the COVID-19 variant Omicron causes less severe symptoms in the lungs of hamsters than the Delta variant.The researchers examined differences in symptoms in hamsters separately infected with the Omicron and the Delta variants, reported NHK World.They said that, three days after becoming infected, the hamsters with the Omicron variant had much smaller amounts of the virus in their lungs than those with the Delta variant.The group said that its studies with the hamsters show that the Omicron variant is less pathogenic and has a lower ability to proliferate than the Delta variant.

  • Feb 01, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: All higher education institutions to reopen in Chandigarh on Feb 1

