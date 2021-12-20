Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Karnataka reports 5 cases of new Covid strain, India's tally crosses 150

The Irish Department of Health has reported 5,124 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, saying that about 52 per cent of them were due to the Omicron variant.

"It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this virus is," Xinhua news agency quoted Tony Holohan, chief medical officer with the department, as saying in a statement on Sunday.