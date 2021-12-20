Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Karnataka reports 5 cases of new Covid strain, India's tally crosses 150

Monday, December 20, 2021
     
Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: The World Health Organization stressed on urgent scale-up of public health and social measures to curtail the further spread of the Omicron variant.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2021 9:06 IST

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: India's Omicron cases count rose to 158 on Monday after Karnataka logged five more cases of the new variant of coronavirus, respectively. Amid rising cases of Omicron in the national capital, three private hospitals have been directed by the Delhi government to set up isolation units for patients coming from ‘at risk’ countries. The Centre has warned it is likely that the spread of the new variant will outpace the Delta variant where there is community transmission. It has advised people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings and keep New Year celebrations at low intensity. The World Health Organization stressed on urgent scale-up of public health and social measures to curtail the further spread of the Omicron variant. The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday, and President Joe Biden is planning to give “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

 

Live updates :Omicron Variant Latest News

  • Dec 20, 2021 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Karnataka reports five new cases of Omicron variant

  • Dec 20, 2021 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

    The Irish Department of Health has reported 5,124 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, saying that about 52 per cent of them were due to the Omicron variant.

    "It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this virus is," Xinhua news agency quoted Tony Holohan, chief medical officer with the department, as saying in a statement on Sunday.

  • Dec 20, 2021 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Omicron in Delhi: DDMA to hold review meet today

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a virtual meeting on Monday for a discussion and presentation in wake of Omicron cases in the capital.

  • Dec 20, 2021 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Gujarat reports four new Omicron cases; tally rises to 11

    Four new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Sunday, which took the state's count of the persons infected with this strain to eleven, officials said.

  • Dec 20, 2021 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Omicron variant is 'just raging around the world': Fauci

    The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday, and President Joe Biden is planning to give “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

  • Dec 20, 2021 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Kids must be vaccinated as omicron spreads: Israeli PM

    Israel's prime minister on Sunday called on parents to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus as the new omicron variant showed signs of spreading, while authorities prepared to expand a travel ban to include the United States.

    In a prime-time televised address, Naftali Bennett said the number of cases of the new variant remains relatively low — in part thanks to earlier moves to ban most foreigners from entering the country. But he said it was just a matter of time before the numbers begin to rise.

