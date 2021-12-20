Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Karnataka reports 5 cases of new Covid strain, India's tally crosses 150

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: India's Omicron cases count rose to 158 on Monday after Karnataka logged five more cases of the new variant of coronavirus, respectively. Amid rising cases of Omicron in the national capital, three private hospitals have been directed by the Delhi government to set up isolation units for patients coming from ‘at risk’ countries. The Centre has warned it is likely that the spread of the new variant will outpace the Delta variant where there is community transmission. It has advised people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings and keep New Year celebrations at low intensity. The World Health Organization stressed on urgent scale-up of public health and social measures to curtail the further spread of the Omicron variant. The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday, and President Joe Biden is planning to give “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.