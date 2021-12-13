Follow us on Image Source : PTI One new Omicron case from Gujarat, 2 from Maharashtra take India's tally to 40

At least 3 new Omicron cases were reported in India on Monday, 1 from Gujarat and 2 from Gujarat. The two people from Maharashtra were both fully vaccinated people. Both had a travel history from Dubai. Meanwhile, a man who had returned from South Africa tested positive in Gujarat. This was the fourth case in the state. This comes a day after Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first Omicron case.

With this, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

Both the patients, including a woman, detected in Maharashtra are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated, the health department added.

“Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology - one from Latur and one from Pune,” the state health department said. The Pune case is a 39-year old woman, while the Latur patient is a 33-year-old male.

A bulletin said that three close contacts of both these patients have been traced and all are found to be negative.

The Omicron variant was first detected in India in Bengaluru with two people testing positive for it comprising a South African national of Indian origin and a doctor.

Cases of Omicron, which is categorised as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation, have been detected in about 60 countries.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News