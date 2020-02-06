Image Source : PTI (FILE) Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act (PSA)

Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA). Under Public Safety Act, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti can be jailed for 3 months without trial. Both the leaders will continue to be lodged at Sub-Divisional Jails. Both the leaders are already under detainment. They were detained in the immediate aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 in the month of August last year.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu chaired a joint security review meeting in Srinagar on Thursday. The LG reviewed existing security arrangements in the valley during the meeting.

National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar, who wields a support base in downtown city, was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities.

Similarly, senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani was booked under the PSA. Madani is the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Both Sagar and Madani were detained in the aftermath of August 5 crackdown by the Centre on politicians following abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state, besides its bifurcation into two union territories.

Their six-month preventive custody was ending on Thursday. Earlier, the officials had said that former NC legislator Bashir Ahmed Veeri was also booked under the PSA but later it turned out that he had been released.

(With PTI inputs)

