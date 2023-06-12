Odisha STF busts 'OTP sharing scam' linked to SIM cards; Pakistan's ISI agents' involvement detected

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'OTP sharing scam surfaced in Odisha

STF Odisha busted an 'OTP sharing scam' in which the accused used to generate OTPs using pre-activated SIM cards and sold the OTPs to criminals. Jai Narayan Pankaj, IG, Special Task Force Odisha, on Sunday said the STF has arrested one more person- Pritam Kar- in OTP sharing scam case.

Accused has links with Pakistan

"Earlier 4 people were arrested. They used to generate OTPs using pre-activated SIM cards and sold the OTPs to cyber criminals including Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) & ISI agents," he added.

He was also in direct touch with at least two Pakistani ISI agents and met them physically and received over Rs 1.5 lakh for selling OTPs/mule accounts/digital wallets.

Links to Mangalore auto blast

It is also learned that the SIM and debit card used by the main accused in last year's Mangalore auto blast was given by this person (Pritam), the offical said.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News