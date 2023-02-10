NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging discussions including Afghanistan issue during his Russia visit | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INDEMBMOSCOW NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging discussions including Afghanistan issue during his Russia visit

Ajit Doval's Russia visit: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited Russia from February 7 to 9, where he held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues. During his visit, he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and agreed to continue working towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Doval also held bilateral dialogues with the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev as well as the Russian Deputy Prime Minister.

"On 09 February 2023, NSA Ajit Doval held a bilateral dialogue with Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev and discussed issues, including bilateral relations, regional and international developments. He also met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral defence and economic cooperation," the statement read.

Doval attends Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Doval also participated in the fifth Multilateral Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils and National Security Advisers on Afghanistan in Moscow. In the meeting, he reiterated the call for an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan and the need for collective efforts to fight terrorism.

The Indian NSA stressed the need to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan does not become a source of radicalization and terrorism, regionally or globally, as well as to intensify intelligence and security cooperation to deal with terror outfits, including those designated under the UNSCR 1267. He also pointed out that the well-being and humanitarian needs of the Afghan people is India’s foremost priority.

ALSO READ: NSA Ajit Doval to hold crucial talks with UK PM Rishi Sunak, counterpart Barrow; likely to discuss AUKUS

India committed to support people of Afghanistan: Doval

"India is and will remain an important stakeholder in Afghanistan. India always stood by the people of Afghanistan and will always support collective efforts to help the Afghan people build a prosperous and vibrant nation once again," Doval stated. Apart from the host country, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan were represented at this meeting.

It should be noted here that the third round of the Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of NSA Doval in November 2021, while the fourth meeting was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in May 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News