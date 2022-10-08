Noida: Woman misbehaves with society guard, grabs his collar, case filed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The guard of a housing society was assaulted by two women.

Noida: Two women were arrested and a challan was issued for assaulting a security guard of a housing society in Noida after an altercation over some matter.

"The guard of a housing society was assaulted by two women after an altercation over some matter, taking cognizance of which, police got the victim's medical examination done & filed a report. Both women have been arrested and a challan issued," informed SM Khan, ADCP Central Noida.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As seen in the video, the woman is misbehaving with the security guard by grabbing him with his collar at Noida's Ajnara Society.

"At Ajnara Society, under Phase 3 Police Station in Noida, some women misbehaved with a guard. On the basis of the guard's complaint, a case has been filed and legal proceedings initiated against the women." said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida.

Several incidents of people misbehaving with security guards in residential societies have surfaced from Noida, Gurugram in the recent past.

A few weeks ago, a woman was booked for abusing security guards at a Noida society.

Noida: Woman hurls abuses at guard for stopping her speeding car in posh society; arrested | VIRAL VIDEO

