'Sawaal hi nahi...': Nitish Kumar's stern remark over demand for compensation for hooch tragedy victims

Image Source : BIHAR ASSEMBLY YOUTUBE GRAB CM Nitish Kumar speaking in Bihar Assembly.

Bihar liquor deaths: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday (December 16) showed no sympathy for deaths in hooch tragedy reiteraring his statement 'jo piyega so marega hi' (those who drink spurious liquor, will die). Speaking in the Assembly, CM Nitish Kumar made it clear that the state government will not give any compensation to the family of those who died drinking liquor.

"Daaru peeke mar jaega usko hum compensation dengey...sawaal hi nahi paida hota hai (No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking...We have been appealing- if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you...," Nitish Kumar said.

CM Nitish went on to add that liquor deaths are much higher is other states, particularly ruled by the BJP. "Top per hai Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, UP...kahan nahi hai. Sab jagah ka dekh lijiye hisaab kitaab," he said.

The chief minister's remark has come in the backdrop of Chhapra hooch tragedy in which at least 50 people died after consuming spurious liquor. In another similar incident, as many as five people succumbed in Siwan. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling coalition of RJD, JD-U of failing to implement prohibition properly in the state. The ongoing winter session of Bihar Assembly has also witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue.

Earlier this week, CM Nitish Kumar even lost his cool in the Assembly as the Opposition created an uproar over Chhapra incident.

