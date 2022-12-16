Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll mounts to 50 in Chhapra amid political blame game

Follow us on Image Source : AP. Relatives preparing to cremate body of a victim suspected to have died after drinking tainted liquor in Saran district of Bihar.

Bihar hooch tragedy : The death toll in the Chhapra hooch tragedy, due to the consumption of spurious liquor, in Bihar's Saran district has soared to 50 today (December 16). In the wake of the Hooch tragedy in Chhapra, the Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended on Thursday with immediate effect on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

BJP's Sushil Modi demands apology from Bihar CM:

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Modi on Thursday demanded an apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his 'Sharabi' remarks in the Bihar Assembly. Modi said that Kumar's behavior in the assembly lacked grace and he should apologise for his statement.

"In the past six years, more than 1,000 people have died in Bihar due to spurious liquor. Is Bihar under police raj? The way Nitish Kumar behaved in the assembly isn't graceful, he should apologise."

LoP accuses govt of hiding actual number of deaths:

Bihar leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday accused the state government of hiding the actual number of deaths in the Chhapra hooch tragedy by "burning the bodies" without any post-mortem. "By burning bodies without doing a post-mortem, they wanted to show less number of deaths. We've come here to know the truth," Sinha said.

BJP delegation reached Chhapra to meet affected families of the hooch tragedy that took place in the state. He slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanded his resignation. "Bihar CM is fully responsible and he must resign," Sinha further said.

(With agencies inputs)

