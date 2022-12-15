Chhapra hooch tragedy: 'Immunity was weak'- 3 bizarre things that Bihar minister said | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SAMIR KUMAR MAHASETH (TWITTER). Chhapra hooch tragedy: 'Immunity was weak' - 3 bizarre things that Bihar minister said as death toll mounts to 39.

Chhapra hooch tragedy: The death toll in the Chhapra hooch tragedy, due to the consumption of spurious liquor, in Bihar's Saran district has soared to 39. In the wake of the Hooch tragedy in Chhapra, the Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended with immediate effect on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bihar Industry Minister Samir Mahaseth claimed that the strength of the body has to be improved to tolerate poisonous liquor. He said, "Poor quality of liquor is coming to Bihar which is causing slow poisoning for people."

Here are three bizarre statements of Samir Mahaseth:

Sports can help in building strength, immune system of body which can tolerate such spurious liquor Ministers already know that poison is coming to Bihar Body strength needs to be improved to tolerate poisonous liquor

Later, the RJD leader also raised questions about government's responsibility in tackling such issues. He said, "Ministers already know that poison is coming to Bihar. Who will take responsibility for the lapse of administration as liquor is prohibited in the state long back? If the government can take credit for the prohibition of liquor in the state, who will take the responsibility for the deaths caused due to spurious liquor?"

"If people are dying by taking poison then something is wrong and in this way Bihar will not achieve heights," Mahaseth added.

The toll might go higher. The incident stirred a ruckus in the Bihar assembly where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper and slammed the BJP MLAs. In the end, the Industry minister urged the media to raise awareness among people about the ill effects of liquor along with the government.

The minister was present with other dignitaries at the state-level ball badminton tournament at Kushwaha Ashram in Hajipur on December 14.



