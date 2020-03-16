Nirbhaya case: 3 convicts approach ICJ seeking stay on execution of death sentence

Three convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case have approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a stay on the execution of their death sentence. The three convicts who have knocked the ICJ doors are Akshay Singh (31), Pawan Gupta (25) and Vinay Sharma (26).

Death warrants were issued against all four convicts, including Mukesh, for March 20 at 5.30 am. On Sunday, the families of all the convicts appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind go grant death by euthanasia, also known as mercy killing. It is an act or practice of killing or intentionally ending a life to relieve pain and suffering for reasons of mercy.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court rejected the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, seeking restoration of all his legal remedies alleging that his earlier lawyers misled him.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah held Singh's plea as not maintainable saying that the review petition and the curative petition have both been dismissed in the case.

The convict had sought quashing of all orders passed by courts and the rejection of his mercy petition by the President since the day his curative petition was dismissed by the apex court on the ground that the earlier lawyer Vrinda Grover had misled him.

The plea, filed through advocate M L Sharma, sought a CBI probe into alleged "criminal conspiracy" and "fraud" hatched by the Centre, the Delhi government and advocate Vrinda Grover, who is the amicus curiae in the case.

ALSO READ | As execution nears, Nirbhaya convicts' families appeal for 'mercy death' by means of euthanasia

ALSO READ | ​Nirbhaya case: Tihar asks hangman to report 3 days ahead of execution