Nirbhaya’s father happy as case picks up pace

The father of December 16 Delhi gang-rape victim said on Friday that he wanted the four death-row convicts to be hanged soon. Badri Nath, the father of the victim, further expressed satisfaction over the recent fast-tracking of the process by the court.

“I am glad that things are being wrapped up fast by this court. The convicts are a few steps closer to their death,” Badri Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Badri Nath claimed that the decision of one of the convicts, Akshay Singh, to file a review petition in the Supreme Court was just meant to delay the process.

“Nevertheless, we are happy as our steps are toward ensuring women’s safety,” he said.

The review petition of Akshay Singh is slated to come up before the apex court on December 17. On December 18, the Patiala House court in Delhi will hear a petition filed by Nirbhaya’s parents demanding fast-tracking of the accused’ death sentences. Earlier in the day, the Patiala House court said that it could not rule on Nirbhaya’s parents petition till the SC decides on Singh’s review petition.

“We lost her in December and hope that the convicts are hanged in December only,” Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi was quoted as saying by ANI.

The lawyer representing the accused in the top court said that the four convicts hadn’t yet exhausted all their legal options, revealing that he planned to file for curative and mercy petitions down the line, should the Supreme Court refuse to entertain their review petition.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

