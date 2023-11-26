NIA raids across four states uncover links to Pakistan-backed Gazwa-e-Hind module

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO National Investigation Agency (NIA) office.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a series of raids on Sunday spanning four states in connection with the Pakistan-backed Gazwa-e-Hind module case. The targeted areas included the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, and Kozhikode district of Kerala. These coordinated raids revealed crucial links between the suspects' premises and handlers based in Pakistan.

The suspects, targeted in the day's searches, were found to be in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers, actively involved in propagating the radical and anti-India ideology associated with Gazwa-e-Hind, according to statements from the agency. The NIA raids resulted in the confiscation of incriminating documents and digital devices, including mobile phones and SIM cards.

This operation is part of the ongoing investigations into the Gazwa-e-Hind case, initially registered on July 14 last year by the Phulwarisharif Police in the Patna district of Bihar. The case gained momentum with the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish, also known as Tahir, who was the administrator of the WhatsApp Group 'Ghazwa-e-Hind.' This group, created by a Pakistani national named Zain, included individuals from India and other countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Yemen. The group, active on various platforms including Telegram and BiP Messenger, was aimed at radicalizing susceptible youth under the guise of establishing Gazwa-e-Hind over Indian territory.

The NIA investigation revealed that Marghoob sought to motivate group members with the clandestine objective of forming sleeper cells for executing terrorist activities across India. Furthermore, Marghoob created another WhatsApp group named 'BDGhazwa E HindBD,' adding Bangladeshi nationals with similar intentions.

Having taken over the case on July 22 last year, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Marghoob Ahmad Danish on January 6 this year, invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

