Breaking News May 4 | LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 154 million, including more than 3,226,725 fatalities. More than 131,552,839 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

Latest India News