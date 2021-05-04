Breaking News May 4 | LIVE

Tuesday, May 04, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: May 04, 2021 6:07 IST
Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 154 million, including more than 3,226,725 fatalities. More than 131,552,839 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

  • May 04, 2021 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Dead baby tested COVID positive in Jammu, parents abandon body at hospital

    Police were on the lookout for a couple that abandoned the body of their two-month-old baby who was tested positive for COVID-19 after death at a hospital here, officials said on Monday. However, they couldn't say whether it was a girl or a boy. Shri Mahara Gulab Singh Hospital (SMGS) Medical Superintendent Dara Singh said the baby with multiple problems, including congenital heart disease, was admitted early on Sunday and died around 8.30 pm.

  • May 04, 2021 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    J P Nadda to visit Bengal on two-day trip amid violence

    BJP Party President will take a two-day trip to West Bengal to address the recent post-poll clashes that took place in West Bengal. These clashes cost the lives of several BJP and TMC workers. 

