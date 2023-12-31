Heading out for a party on New Year’s Eve? Know these traffic restrictions across Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India Gate in New Delhi

New Year's Eve: As the country is all set to welcome New Year with pomp and show, the national capital region has received advisories from respective traffic departments to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters wanting to celebrate the New Year’s eve at special locations in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. With a huge crowd of people expected to come out in the chilly night and celebrate the occasion with family and friends, some restrictions have been placed to avoid congestion on roads. Delhi Police and Noida Police have laid down detailed routes to avoid and follow during the celebration.

Places across the national capital where the celebrations are expected to take place include Surya Hotel at New Friends Colony, Eros Hotel, Crown Plaza Hotel, Nehru Place South Exension Market, Select City Walk Mall Saket, Qutub Minar, Prominade Mall, Radisson Blu Hotel, Mahipal Pur Janak Puri District Centre and several others including Connaught Place.

The traffic restrictions will be put in place for all private and public transport vehicles from 8 pm onwards on December 31 in the city till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.

Traffic advisory for Delhi:

No vehicle will be permitted to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengali Market ,North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, R/A Gole Market, R/A G.P.O, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jal Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and R/A Windsor place.

The Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory, saying people will throng restaurants, malls and other public places on New Year’s eve, which may cause road congestion.

Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar central market, M and N Block Market of Greater Kailash, Crown Plaza Hotel Nehru Place, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Vegas Mall in Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place, Hudson Lane are expected to see big crowds, they said.

Where are the vehicles not allowed to enter?

No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market GPO, Patel Chowk, KG Marg, Feroze Shah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, and Windsor Place from 8 pm on Sunday till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place post 8 pm on Sunday except for those that are carrying valid passes.

Where to park vehicles in respective areas?

Motorists can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, near KG Marg-Ferozshah Road crossing near Bengali market, near Windsor Place, near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, etc., the advisory said.

Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on a first come first serve basis. Improperly parked vehicles will be towed away, police said.

Alternate routes to take

People going to New Delhi Railway Station from south Delhi can use the alternate route from Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street-Mandir Marg-Rani Jhansi Road-Jhandewalan-Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, GPO-Kali Bari Marg-Mandir Marg-Rani Jhansi Road-Jhandewalan-Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, etc. Old Delhi Railway Station is not affected, police said.

Motorists are advised to use Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road for the movement from north to south Delhi, the advisory said.

The advisory suggested that commuters avoid Najafgarh Road, (Dwarka Mor to Zakhira flyover) and Outer Ring Road (from Janak Puri to Peeragarh Chowk) in west Delhi, it said.

For Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, all commercial traffic, including DTC buses, coming from Raja Garden and going towards Baba Ram Dev Marg (Paschim Puri) will be restricted to take a left turn on Club Road from 4 pm on Sunday till 4 am on Monday.

Traffic will be diverted towards the roundabout in Punjabi Bagh, then left turn on Rohtak Road towards Paschim Puri, police said in its advisory.

Those who are going to west Delhi from east can take Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A R. M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road, it stated, adding that the commuters should avoid Press Enclave Road Saket, Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg, Bhisham Pitamah Marg, etc.

It also suggested avoiding the Ring Road between Moti Bagh and Safdarjung Hospital and use RTR Aurobindo Marg and Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg to go to the IGI Airport.

Intensive checking will be carried out at the entrance of Aerocity in view of New Year celebrations there, which could restrict traffic movement in the area.

Commuters who are planning to go to the airport are advised to plan their travel keeping sufficient time in hand, it said.

Delhi Traffic Police has also made elaborate traffic arrangements around India Gate for regulation of traffic.

In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted from Q-point, roundabout Sunheri Masjid, Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg, Windsor Place, Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath, Mondai House, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, etc., it said.

The police also recommended that people use public transport as there is a shortage of parking space at India Gate.

It said the large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo could result in congestion on Mathura Road, so people are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

Traffic advisory for Nodia:

The Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory for December 31, and cautioned the public about diversions that will come up near crowded markets and shopping malls on New Year's Eve.

The police also warned of strict action in the form of hefty fines and vehicle seizures against those found flouting the traffic rules, especially in cases of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In the advisory, the police said various traffic arrangements and diversions will be made to reduce vehicle congestion on roads on New Year's Eve.

Diversions in Noida

The diversions will come up near the Sector 18 market, shopping malls such as the Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne and the Advant Navis in Noida and Ansal, Venice Mall and Gaur City Mall, Pari Chow, Jagat Farm in Greater Noida, according to the police advisory.

The police advised the people to only park their vehicles at designated parking lots and not leave those on the roads or unauthorised spots.

Traffic advisory for Gurgaon:

“Commuters are advised to park their vehicles at the designated parking spots only. Parking on the roads will be strictly prohibited and vehicle parked on the road will be towed away by Gurugram Traffic Police,” Gurugram Traffic Police said.

Where to park the vehicles?

1. Leisure valley paved parking, Sector-29

2. Leisure valley market Sector-29

3. Leisure valley unpaved parking (35 acre), opp. Westin Hotel

4. Cyber hub parking 5. Parking opp. KOD and behind KOD, Sector-29

6. Parking opposite Uber office, Sector-29

7. HUDA Gymkhana parking, Sector -29

8. Machan parking

9. HUDA ground parking

10. Taxi parking sec-29

