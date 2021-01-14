New Delhi railway station to get international airport-like makeover | See photos

Image Source : @PIYUSHGOYAL Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shares the future look of New Delhi Railway Station.

The Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday shared photos of how the New Delhi Railway Station will look like in the future. Posting photos on Twitter, Piyush Goyal wrote, "envisaging an enriched passenger experience with complete integration of different modes of transport, take a look at the future of New Delhi Railway Station."

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), will be conducting virtual roadshows for six days on redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) project from Thursday to Tuesday with investors and developers from several countries to discuss the project concept and proposed transaction structure.

The RLDA, which is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, in a statement, said that the roadshows will be organised online from January 14 to 19 with investors and developers from various countries like Singapore, Australia, Dubai, and Spain, to discuss the project concept and the proposed transaction structure with the potential bidders.

The RLDA said that the objective of the initiative is to engage with relevant stakeholders such as leading international real estate developers, infrastructure players and financial institutions from advanced geographies such as Europe, Australia and South Asia. It said that it has also developed a walkthrough of the project that will be showcased during the roadshow for an in-depth understanding.

New Delhi Railway Station RLDA's one of flagship project

Commenting on the virtual roadshow, RLDA Vice-Chairman Ved Prakash Dudeja said, "The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station is among our flagship projects that will boost tourism prospects and usher a socio-economic transformation of the region."

Dudeja said, "The project is attracting interest from various stakeholders, and we intend to sustain the momentum through virtual roadshows. The initiative will enlighten them about the various aspects of the project."

According to RLDA, the New Delhi railway station is strategically located in the heart of Delhi and has proximity to Connaught Place, which is Delhi's prime commercial hub. The station is also connected to the Indira Gandhi International Airport through the Airport Express Line Metro and to the Delhi-NCR via Yellow Line Metro.

It said that the project would be developed on a design-build finance operate transfer (DBFOT) model for a concession period of 60 years.

Estimated completion time for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment

"It is expected to incur the capital expenditure at around USD 680 million. The project offers multiple revenue streams to the developer, including revenue from real estate rights and is slated to be completed in around four years," the RLDA said. It further said that the project is currently at request for qualification (RfQ) stage with due date as February 2.

A pre-bid conference was held in the month of September 2020 in which prominent players such as Adani, GMR, JKB Infra, Arabian Construction Company, SNCF, Anchorage, etc. participated.

Key points about the redevelopment plan

The Master Plan area is approximately 120 hectares, out of which 88 hectares is being planned in Phase 1 (the Project). RLDA is the approving authority for the Master Plan.

Further, to expedite the approvals and clearances, an apex committee under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has been constituted. The project involves development of around 12 lakh sq metres of built-up area as a result of higher FSI permitted under the TOD (Transit Oriented Development) Policy.

The project has two distinct components -- first station component- the new terminal building, along with amenities, railway offices, railway quarters and ancillary railway works and the second one of station estate, which has retail spaces adjoining the station, commercial office space, hotels and residential space.

The RLDA said that the station will be equipped with new-age amenities such as dome-shaped terminal buildings with 2-Arrival and 2-Departure at concourse level, two Multi-Modal Transport Hubs (MMTH) on each side of the station, 40-floor high-rise twin towers (with hotel/offices and retail at podium) and pedestrian boulevard with high street shopping.

The station is proposed to be a multi-modal hub for transport integration and development. It will become the first project to be undertaken on Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept in Delhi-NCR.

