How Indian Railways plans to make your train journeys comfortable, memorable | Photos

Image Source : PIYUSH GOYAL Indian Railways's successfully completes 180 kmph speed trial of new design Vistadome tourist coach.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said ending year on a good note, sharing photos of Indian Railways new Vistadome coaches. The Union Minister said the new coaches trial run at 180 km per hour was successful, adding the desing will add to the comforte of passengers.

"Ending the Year on a Great Note: Indian Railways' successfully completes 180 kmph speed trial of new design Vistadome tourist coach. These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers and give further boost to tourism."

On December 25, Railways started trial run of seven coach glass-enclosed vistadome train on the heritage Kalka-Shimla route. The red-coloured train, which was decorated with balloons, chugged off from the Kalka railway station in Haryana at around 7 am, a railway official at the Kalka station.

The 'Him Darshan' train has a seating capacity of over 100 passengers and the bookings are full over the next few days in view of the peak tourist season and New Year is around the corner, the official said.

Earlier this year, the Railways had put only one see-through vistadome coach on the narrow-gauge route, but in view of the huge response, now the entire train has such coaches, he said. Along the route, one of the few heritage Railways in the world, tourists headed to Shimla will be able to experience snow and rainfall in these glass-enclosed coaches.

