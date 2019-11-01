Till when will Delhi bear brunt of stubble burning in other states? Kejriwal asks

Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister & Education Minister Manish Sisodia presents anti-pollution mask to a student at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Haryana and Punjab government, targetting them for stubble burning taking place within their borders. He held incidents of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana responsible for sudden spike in pollution levels of New Delhi. The air quality in New Delhi and surrounding regions has deteriorated drastically in the last few days. Festive celebrations of Diwali have added to the pollution levels but stubble burning by the farmers is also said to be one of the factors contributing to air pollution in the city.

"Till when will Delhi bear brunt of Stubble burning in Hryana and Punjab?" he asked. He said that he wanted answers from these governments.

Kejriwal said that citizens of Delhi respnded to his appeal of bursting less firecrackers but increased incidents of stubble burning in adjacent states have made the situation worse.

The Delhi government has procured 50 lakh N95 masks for distribution among children in private and government schools.

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning appealed to schoolchildren in Delhi to write letters to 'Khattar Uncle' and 'Captain Uncle'. This apprently is a reference to Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

"Please write letters to Captain uncle and Khattar uncle and say, 'Please think about our health'," he told children.

He also urged Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to think about the health of children and take steps to stop stubble burning.

The chief minister also urged students to help in stopping garbage burning in the national capital.

"We have to stop garbage burning in Delhi. If you see anyone doing so, request them to not do it. If they do not listen, there is a WhatsApp number to report it," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

