Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Nepal, tremors felt in parts of Bihar

Highlights An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal's Dhitung.

Tremors of this quake were also felt in Bihar's Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur.

Nepal's Dhitung is 170 km northeast of Muzaffarpur in India.

Nepal earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal's Dhitung, 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu on Sunday. Tremors of this quake were also felt in Bihar's Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur at around 8 am this morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were also felt in Nepal's Kathmandu at 7:58 am.

Nepal's Dhitung is 170 km northeast of Muzaffarpur in India. Some people in Bihar panicked due to the tremors.

A few days ago on Monday, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook central Nepal, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the richter scale occurred at 6.07 am, with the epicentre being in Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district, 100 east of Kathmandu.

The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no immediate damage was reported. The earthquake was an aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015, the centre informed.

Latest India News