Neeta Sodha, Pakistani immigrant who got Indian nationality 4 months back, to contest in panchayat elections 

Neeta Sodha, a Pakistani immigrant who got Indian Citizenship four months back will be contesting panchayat elections in Rajasthan's Natwara. Sodha said: "My father-in-law has been an active member in Panchayat and guides me in my political journey. I came to India 18 years back but I was given nationality just 4 months ago and now I am fighting for the Sarpanch elections."

Neeta maintained that she wants to work for women empowerment and better education in the village.

"I will try my best women forward. I will for better education and hospital. Most importantly, I will ensure that women are given their wages for better growth and prosperity of the village," she added.

Sharing her experience in India, she said: "India has a better living condition for women and education that Pakistan. Since the time I have come here I have received great support from the people which helped me to move forward."

