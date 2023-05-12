17-year-old NEET aspirant from Patna hangs self in Rajasthan's Kota | READ suicide note details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rajasthan: 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Patna hangs self in Kota | READ suicide note details.

NEET aspirant death: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in Kota today (May 12), police said, in the third suspected suicide case within four days in the coaching hub. Navlesh, from Patna city, allegedly hanged himself in his PG accommodation in Krishna Vihar in Landmark City late Thursday. The Class 12 student had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for over a year.

In a suicide note found in his room, the boy mentioned study-related stress and frustration over not performing well in routine tests at his coaching centre for his step, Kunhari police station SHO Ganga Sahay Sharma said. On Wednesday, Dhanesh Kumar Sharma (15), a resident of Bulandshahr district in UP, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room in the same area. On Monday, Mohammed Nasid (22), from Bengaluru, had taken his life by jumping off the 10th floor of a building in Vigyan Nagar.

How many similar cases reported so far in Kota?

Eight suspected suicide cases of students have been reported so far this year in Kota. Last year, 15 students died by suicide in the coaching hub. Students from several states come to Kota to prepare for entrance tests of medical and engineering colleges. Over 2.25 lakh students are estimated to be enrolled in coaching centres in the city in this session.

Police said they have placed the body of Navlesh in a mortuary at the MBS hospital and the post-mortem examination will be conducted after his family members arrive from Patna. His classmates said Navlesh attended classes regularly but did not share his feelings or marks with others. His performance sheet showed he scored low marks in recent tests at his coaching centre, the SHO said.

On Thursday (May 11) evening, he met his classmates and friends at his hostel and did not show signs of stress. When he did not come out of the room the next morning, the hostel caretaker informed police around 11 am. Police officials rushed to the spot, broke the gate open and found the boy hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police suspected the boy hanged himself late Thursday night. Shumbam Agrawal, a former president of the Landmark City Hostels Association, said the hostel where Navlesh resided falls outside the main Landmark City area and most of the hostels have not put "anti-suicide devices" in fans. He said using these devices in hostels have saved several lives in the city.

