  Jammu and Kashmir: Woman died, NEET aspirants injured as car falls into gorge in Doda

Jammu and Kashmir: Woman died, NEET aspirants injured as car falls into gorge in Doda

Jammu and Kashmir: A woman was killed and four persons were injured after the car fell into a george in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published on: May 09, 2023 19:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: A woman died and four NEET aspirants were reported injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off a road and fell into a george in the Satwas area of Doda district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom on Tuesday informed that three students accompanied by two women were en route to Doda after appearing for the NEET exam in Jammu. 

All injured were shifted to GMC hospital in Doda. Doctors there declared Payal Devi brought dead

The three students were identified as Sandeep Singh, Arundeep Rakwal and Prayanshi Devi. Another woman named Santosha Devi, accompanying the students was also admitted for treatment.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Pal Mahajan said of the four injured, two are in critical condition, adding that a requisition has been sent to airlift them to GMC Jammu. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Twitter that he spoke to Mahajan about the accident and arrangements are being made to shift the two critical patients to Jammu by helicopter, reported PTI. 

