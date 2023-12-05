Women targeted in 24.4 per cent surge of cybercrimes, reveals NCRB report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO A representational picture of a distressed woman.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has recently unveiled the crime statistics for the year 2022, revealing a nuanced scenario of criminal activities in the country. While overall registered crimes decreased compared to the previous year, certain categories witnessed a surge.

In a significant revelation, crimes against women, including cases of harassment and assault, showed no signs of decline. Despite efforts to address gender-based violence, these statistics remain a cause for concern.

The sudden rise in cybercrime is another alarming trend, with 65% of the reported cases related to online fraud. To combat this, various regions across the country have established dedicated cybercrime units. Delhi, in particular, has set up cyber police stations in each district, emphasising the need for increased awareness about cyber threats.

The suicide rate has witnessed a concerning increase, with 170,924 cases reported in 2022, reflecting nearly 6,000 more deaths compared to the previous year. This emphasises the need for mental health awareness and support services.

Despite the decline in the overall crime rate, crimes against children rose by 8.7% in 2022. The safety of children remains a critical concern, demanding comprehensive measures for their protection.

Elderly citizens were not exempt from criminal activities, as crimes against individuals aged 60 and above increased by 9.3% in 2022. This underlines the importance of safeguarding the elderly population and implementing measures to prevent crimes targeting them.

Financial crimes, categorised as white-collar crimes, registered an 11.1% increase, with 193,385 cases reported in 2022. Efforts to curb economic offenses must be strengthened to maintain a secure financial environment.

Crimes against scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) also witnessed a rise, with an increase of 6.9% and 14.4%, respectively. This indicates the pressing need for inclusive and equitable measures to protect marginalized communities.

