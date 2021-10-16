Follow us on Image Source : PTI Disbalance between Centre, RSS on national population policy? PL Punia claims so

Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia has claimed that there is a lack of coordination between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's annual Dussehra address, the Congress leader claimed, "There is a disbalance in RSS and BJP-led Central government".

He further claimed that the Centre had refused to draft a national population policy in an affidavit to Supreme Court.

"On Dussehra, Mohan Bhagwat said that there should be a population policy. Who is he telling this? The government is yours. On one side, RSS chief is asking for a new policy on population policy, while on the other hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court that they will not draft a national population policy stating that there is no need," said Punia.

Meanwhile, Punia on Saturday joined the Congress Working Committee meeting chaired by the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi. A total of 52 party leaders are taking part in the meeting.

The meeting has been called at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections.

This is the first in-person meeting of the CWC after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

(With inputs from ANI)

