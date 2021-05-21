Narada case: Calcutta HC orders house arrest of TMC leaders, refers case to larger bench

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Narada case: Calcutta HC orders house arrest of TMC leaders

Narada case: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered house arrest of two West Bengal Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former leader Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada scam.

The High Court also referred the matter to a larger bench. The court's order is in tune with the recent judgment of the Supreme Court in the Gautam Navlakha case.

The High Court had earlier stayed the bail granted to them by a special CBI court till further orders. All the four were arrested by CBI in the Narada sting tape case on Monday.

The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in return of favours.

