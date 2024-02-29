Nagaur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nagaur Lok Sabha Election 2024

Nagaur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nagaur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. The state has 25 parliamentary seats. The Nagaur seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Makrana, Parbatsar and Nawan. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. The Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency is considered to be a bastion of the Mirdha family. Nathuram Mirdha won the seat six times in 1971, 1977, 1980, 1989, 1991 and 1996. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal won the seat in 2019 by defeating Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha.

Nagaur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 19,33,169 voters in the Nagaur constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,08,903 voters were male and 9,24,258 were female voters. 8 voters belonged to the third gender. 7,088 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nagaur in 2019 was 8,602 (8,322 were men and 280 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Nagaur constituency was 16,78,660. Out of this, 8,86,728 voters were male and 7,91,932 were female voters. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 4,158 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nagaur in 2014 was 6,875 (4,661 were men and 2,214 were women).

Nagaur 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal won the seat for the first time in an alliance with the BJP with a margin of 1,81,260 votes. He was polled 6,60,051 votes with a vote share of 54.79%. He defeated Congress candidate Dr Jyoti Mirdha who got 4,78,791 votes (39.74%). The total number of valid votes polled was 12,03,124.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate CR Choudhary won the seat for the first time. He was polled 4,14,791 votes with a vote share of 41.25%. Congress candidate and sitting MP Dr Jyoti Mirdha got 3,39,573 votes (33.77%) and was the runner-up. Choudhary defeated Mirdha by a margin of 75,218 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,04,019. Independent candidate Hanuman Beniwal came third with 1,59,980 votes (15.91%) and another Independent candidate Chhoturam was in the fourth position with 15,234 votes (1.52%).

Nagaur Past Winners

Dr Jyoti Mirdha (Congress): 2009

Bhanwar Singh Dangawas (BJP): 2004

Ram Raghunath Choudhary (Congress): 1999

Ram Raghunath Choudhary (Congress): 1998

Bhanu Prakash Mirdha (BJP): 1997 bypoll

Nathuram Mirdha (Congress): 1996

Nathuram Mirdha (Congress): 1991

Nathuram Mirdha (Janata Dal): 1989

Ram Niwas Mirdha (Congress): 1984

Nathuram Mirdha (Congress-U): 1980

Nathuram Mirdha (Congress): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 13,049 voters (1.08%) opted for NOTA in the Nagaur constituency. In 2014, 12,185 voters (1.21%) opted for NOTA in the Nagaur constituency.

Nagaur Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 12,03,124 or 62.24%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,04,019 or 59.81%.

Nagaur Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 6 in the Nagaur constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Nagaur.

Nagaur Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,971 polling stations in the Nagaur constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,783 polling stations in the Nagaur constituency.